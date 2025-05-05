Home>>
Macao's resident deposits rise in March
May 05, 2025
MACAO, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Macao's resident deposits experienced notable increases in March, according to the Monetary Authority of Macao.
Statistics showed that in March, currency in circulation decreased 1.8 percent, while demand deposits rose 10.5 percent. Resident deposits saw a modest rise of 1.3 percent month-on-month to 789.0 billion patacas (about 98.8 billion U.S. dollars), while non-resident deposits surged 9.1 percent to 360.1 billion patacas.
