Port in Macao sets new records on 1st day of May Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:12, May 03, 2025

MACAO, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Official data showed that Hengqin Port on the Macao side set new single-day records for both inbound and total cross-border traffic on Thursday, the first day of China's May Day holiday, underscoring surging travel demand between Macao and the Chinese mainland.

According to the Public Security Policy Force (CPSP) of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), the number of arrivals and departures across the Macao SAR reached approximately 731,000 on Thursday, with nearly 177,000 inbound travelers. The Hengqin Port recorded 56,000 inbound crossings and 104,000 inbound and outbound movements, both figures representing new single-day highs for the port.

On Thursday, the CPSP implemented crowd control measures surrounding the Ruins of St. Paul's, a popular tourist attraction in Macao.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)