China to handle 144 mln railway passenger trips during May Day holiday
Passengers board a train at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2025. China's railway network is expected to handle approximately 144 million passenger trips during the eight-day May Day holiday travel rush, which kicked off on Tuesday, the national railway operator said. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
Photos
