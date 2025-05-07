Macao company's bond listings exceed 909 bln patacas

Xinhua) 11:15, May 07, 2025

MACAO, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd. (MOX) said on Tuesday that as of April 30 this year, the total value of bonds issued and listed on MOX had reached 909.253 billion patacas (about 113.9 billion U.S. dollars).

Among them, approximately 377.504 billion patacas worth of bonds was denominated in renminbi (RMB), and green bonds accounted for around 158.389 billion patacas.

According to the MOX, since the beginning of this year, the mainland economy has steadily developed, and fiscal policies have continued to play a strong role, driving a revival in the supply of bonds in the offshore bond market, thereby injecting momentum into the development of the Macao bond market.

The statistics showed that as of April 30, the MOX's bond listing business saw a year-on-year growth of 25.7 percent, with listing volumes increasing 97.7 percent.

Established in 2018, the MOX is the first financial institution in Macao to provide bond services, filling the gap in Macao's direct financing channels and financial infrastructure.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)