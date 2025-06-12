Global professionals gather in Macao to drive high-level infrastructure connectivity

Xinhua) 14:14, June 12, 2025

MACAO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition (IIICF) opened on Wednesday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), serving as a platform for dialogue on infrastructure connectivity, energy transition, and smart construction.

Bringing together more than 3,500 representatives from over 70 countries and regions, including nearly 70 ministerial-level officials and leaders from across the global infrastructure and technology sectors, the event was themed "Enhanced Connectivity for Win-Win Co-operation."

Tai Kin Ip, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR government, said in a keynote speech that the forum has helped propel Macao's convention and exhibition industry toward greater internationalization, specialization, and market orientation.

He added that looking ahead, Macao will further develop a high-level platform for international cooperation, actively cultivate key and emerging markets, and better integrate into and serve the country's overall development, enhancing both domestic and global connectivity.

As one of the guests to speak at the opening ceremony, Oscar Salvador Mojica Obregon, minister of transport and infrastructure of the Republic of Nicaragua, said that the China-Latin America community with a shared future is a vivid example of South-South cooperation. He underlined that in areas such as energy, ports, logistics, and telecommunications, both sides can make meaningful progress in promoting economic development and reducing inequality.

According to the organizers, this edition of the IIICF features more than 250 events, including themed forums, guided exhibition tours, project signing ceremonies, business matchmaking, and more.

Jointly organized by the China International Contractors Association and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR, the event runs till Thursday.

