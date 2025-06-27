Macao SAR to hold events commemorating 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, speaks during a press conference in south China's Macao, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will organize a series of commemorative activities in line with the nation's arrangements to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, according to the SAR government on Thursday.

O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture of the SAR government, made the announcement at a press conference, where she also noted that the activities will enable the people of Macao, particularly the youth, to gain a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the history of the war, as well as the immense sacrifices made by the nation's ancestors for national independence and the liberation of the people.

According to O, a cross-departmental task force was established at the end of April this year, led by the secretary for social affairs and culture, to oversee the coordination of the series of commemorative events.

As part of the task force's arrangements, a commemoration ceremony will take place on the morning of Sept. 3, where government representatives, along with youth, students, and community representatives, will watch a live broadcast of the grand gathering held in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square.

From late August to late September, the Macao SAR government, in collaboration with the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, will host a special exhibition to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The SAR government will also review and enhance existing patriotic cultural resources in Macao, such as General Ye Ting's Former Residence and the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, and transform these venues into key sites for commemorating, O said.

