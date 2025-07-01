Home>>
Macao unemployment rate steady at 1.9 pct in March-May: census
(Xinhua) 08:59, July 01, 2025
MACAO, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Macao's overall unemployment rate stood at 1.9 percent for the March-May period, the same as the February-April period, the Special Administrative Region's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed on Monday.
According to DSEC, the unemployment rate among local residents also remained stable at 2.5 percent.
Data showed that the labor force living in Macao totaled 380,200, down by 400 from the previous period, while total employment dropped slightly to 373,000. However, the number of employed residents rose to 282,200, an increase of 300.
Local employment gains were noted in the construction sector, while employment in the financial sector recorded a decline.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub
Related Stories
- Macao ranks 1st in 2024 China outbound tourist satisfaction index
- Macao SAR to hold events commemorating 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
- Macao int'l children's arts festival to enliven summer with over 1,000 events
- Macao highlights sustainable gastronomy on UN observance day
- Global professionals gather in Macao to drive high-level infrastructure connectivity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.