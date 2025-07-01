Macao unemployment rate steady at 1.9 pct in March-May: census

MACAO, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Macao's overall unemployment rate stood at 1.9 percent for the March-May period, the same as the February-April period, the Special Administrative Region's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed on Monday.

According to DSEC, the unemployment rate among local residents also remained stable at 2.5 percent.

Data showed that the labor force living in Macao totaled 380,200, down by 400 from the previous period, while total employment dropped slightly to 373,000. However, the number of employed residents rose to 282,200, an increase of 300.

Local employment gains were noted in the construction sector, while employment in the financial sector recorded a decline.

