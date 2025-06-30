China expects to see 953 mln railway trips during summer travel rush

Xinhua) 15:11, June 30, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 953 million railway passenger trips during the upcoming summer travel rush, which will kick off on Tuesday, the country's railway operator said on Monday.

The figure is 5.8 percent higher than the number of railway passenger trips recorded in the summer travel rush in 2024, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for the railway network as college students return home and families travel.

This year's summer travel rush will last for 62 days from July 1 to Aug. 31, and some 15.37 million passenger trips are expected to be made daily on average during the period, the railway operator said.

To cater to the surge in demand, railway authorities will schedule additional train services, with the nationwide operating passenger trains topping 11,500 on daily average, according to the railway operator.

