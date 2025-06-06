Track-laying phase of Inner Mongolia section of Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway project completed
A steel rail laying machine operates at the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
With the precise placement of the last set of 500-meter-long steel rails, the track-laying phase of the Inner Mongolia section of the Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway project was successfully completed on Friday.
With a designed speed of 250 km per hour, the Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway is a crucial link along the Beijing-Lanzhou horizontal trunk line in the nation-wide high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
Workers lay steel rails at the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
Workers lay steel rails at the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
Workers lay steel rails at the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
This photo shows the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Wuhai Yellow River grand bridge in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 6, 2025.
