China reports record railway passenger trips in Q1

Xinhua) 10:17, April 17, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's railway passenger trips hit a new high in the first quarter of 2025 thanks to robust travel demand and increasing transport capacity.

About 1.074 billion passenger trips were registered in the railway system in the period, up 5.9 percent year on year, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.

