Railway offers discounts for senior riders

13:50, March 18, 2025 By Luo Wangshu ( China Daily

Two passengers take photos at a themed photo wall at Tianjin Railway Station on Saturday before a tourism train for seniors embarks on a 12-day journey to the south. (Tong Yu/China News Service)

China has introduced a new policy granting significant discounts on railway travel for senior passengers as part of efforts to tap into the market potential of its rapidly growing elderly population, China State Railway Group announced on Monday.

On April 1, the railway operator will expand its loyalty program to offer increased reward points for passengers aged 60 and older. While regular members earn points equal to five times the ticket price, senior members will now receive 15 times the fare amount in reward points. The accumulated points can be redeemed for train tickets, effectively providing substantial discounts.

For example, a senior member of the program who spends 1,000 yuan ($138) on train tickets will receive 15,000 points, which can be redeemed for tickets worth 150 yuan. In comparison, regular members will receive 5,000 points, equivalent to 50 yuan for ticket redemption.

The program is open to elderly passengers from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, as well as foreigners with permanent residency in China. The benefits do not extend to international or special tourist trains, but the policy is expected to encourage more elderly individuals to take domestic rail trips.

The initiative is part of China's broader strategy to expand its "silver economy", recognizing the aging population as an economic opportunity rather than solely a social challenge. China had more than 310 million people aged 60 and older at the end of last year, accounting for about 22 percent of the total population.

Growing demand for senior-friendly tourism services prompted the government to introduce an action plan for "silver-haired train service" last month. The plan was jointly released by nine government departments, including the Ministry of Commerce and China State Railway Group.

Features of new policy

The initiative aims to stimulate the senior tourism market, boost the silver economy, and improve the quality of life for elderly residents. The railway operator has developed a three-year plan to establish more than 100 premium railway tourism routes and 160 tailored trains for senior passengers by 2028. The plan also calls for operating more than 2,500 tourism train services annually by then.

China's railway sector is also making hardware improvements to accommodate elderly travelers. Tailored trains will feature larger seats, wheelchair-friendly layouts, and additional safety features such as handrails and emergency call buttons.

Onboard services will be enhanced with trained staff, medical support and tailored activities, including chess, reading and music events, to create a more engaging travel experience.

On Saturday, a tourism train for seniors departed from Tianjin, picking up travelers from Beijing and Hebei province before heading south toward Jiangxi, Hunan, and Guangdong provinces. A total of 452 passengers embarked on a 12-day cross-region journey, visiting several top-tier tourist sites along the route.

"We offer healthy meals onboard, managing salt, sugar, and oil intake. High-fiber and high-protein options ensure a balanced diet for passengers with conditions such as hypertension and diabetes," said Zhao Huaying, a business manager at China Railway Travel Group's tourism train division. "Dedicated medical support is also provided."

Onboard medical aid

Each train is staffed with medical personnel capable of handling common health emergencies such as cardiac events or injuries. Medical kits and emergency call buttons are installed for added safety, train conductor Zhang Wenquan said.

The initiative has received widespread praise from elderly travelers who appreciate the added convenience.

"I have used the silver-haired train services three times now, and it makes traveling so much easier," said a 63-year-old passenger surnamed He, who began her trip on Saturday from Beijing.

"We get off the train for one or two nights during the trip and stay at local hotels. I only need to pack basic toiletries and a few clothes since I can leave my heavy luggage on the train. This saves us elderly travelers a lot of effort," she said.

"I don't have to carry my heavy luggage everywhere, and I feel safe knowing medical staff are on board," she added.

