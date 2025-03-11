China's railway passenger trips hit 726 million in first two months

Xinhua) 09:00, March 11, 2025

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's railway passenger trips increased by 4.7 percent year on year to 726 million during the first two months of 2025, hitting an all-time high, China's railway operator said Monday.

This growth was partly driven by the annual Spring Festival travel rush, which led to a significant rise in cross-regional population movement, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

During this period, the overlapping of travel home by students, workers and others visiting their families, with those traveling purely as tourists, contributed to a considerable increase in railway passenger volume.

To meet this booming travel demand, an average of 11,605 passenger trains were operated daily in the period -- representing an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise.

Notably, China's railway services are continuously improving, with convenient transfers available at 120 stations nationwide. Additionally, 89 stations offer internet food-ordering services.

Concerning outbound passenger trips, the China-Laos Railway carried 59,000 cross-border passengers during the two-month period, up 57.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the stable operation of China-Mongolia and China-Russia international passenger trains has also facilitated cross-border personnel exchanges and boosted tourism consumption.

