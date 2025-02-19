Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway transports over 8 mln passengers

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2024 shows an electrical multiple unit (EMU) train running along the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (Whoosh) has transported 8.01 million passengers as of Monday since its commercial launch on Oct. 17, 2023, according to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) on Tuesday.

KCIC data shows that the average occupancy rate currently stands at 60.73 percent, with a single-day passenger record of 24,400.

To accommodate increasing demand, daily trips have been increased to 62 as of Feb. 1, providing more flexible and frequent departures. With trains running every 30 minutes, Whoosh continues offering commuters a fast and reliable travel alternative.

A passenger poses for photos with a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train on the platform of Karawang Station of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

In response to growing commuter demand, KCIC has also launched the Frequent Whoosher Card, a subscription pass designed for greater flexibility and affordability.

To further enhance the passenger experience, KCIC has introduced several new services. A new shuttle bus now connects Halim Station with Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 (PIK2), one of Jakarta's most popular coastal destinations, making it easier for travelers from Bandung to explore the city's beaches, culinary hotspots, and entertainment areas.

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2025 shows a merchandise store in the waiting hall of Halim Station of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Additionally, the opening of the first Whoosh official merchandise store at Halim Station allows passengers to purchase a variety of branded souvenirs, including apparel, accessories, and memorabilia.

"We want to create a more personalized and memorable travel experience for passengers. With official merchandise, customers can take home a unique memento of their journey on Whoosh," said KCIC Corporate Secretary Eva Chairunisa, noting that these initiatives reflect KCIC's commitment to enhancing connectivity and convenience for travelers.

