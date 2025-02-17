China's railway passenger trips exceed 400 mln during ongoing Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 10:51, February 17, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's railways handled over 400 million passenger trips during the ongoing 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) showed Saturday.

As of Friday, the country's railway passenger trips during this period had reached 413 million, according to China Railway.

Railway passenger trips on Friday alone totaled 13.6 million, the data revealed.

Railway departments across the country used a scientific approach to allocate transportation capacity; moreover, they have improved travel services to ensure that passengers enjoy safe, orderly and comfortable journeys.

Chinese authorities expect an unprecedented 9 billion inter-regional trips during this year's Spring Festival travel rush that lasts from Jan. 14 to Feb. 22.

