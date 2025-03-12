China's railway cargo transportation volume up in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's railway network transported 622 million tonnes of cargo in the first two months of the year, an increase of 2 percent year on year, the country's railway operator said Wednesday.

China's railway industry has been working to optimize transportation services and improve the efficiency of delivering daily necessities, which has supported economic activity and ensured people a warm winter, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd (China Railway).

During this period, railways handled 301 million tonnes of coal, helping thermal power plants meet peak demand, China Railway revealed.

Earlier data showed that in the first two months of 2025, railway passenger trips in China had risen by 4.7 percent year on year to 726 million, hitting an all-time high.

