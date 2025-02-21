Come watch matchmaking shows for seniors, you’ll find Chinese elderly are far beyond your imagination

10:49, February 21, 2025 By Hu Yuwei ( Global Times

A group of middle-aged women from the social club Funclub learned basic Peking opera movements to enrich their cultural lives on November 5, 2024. (Photo/Courtesy of Liu Jing)

Editor's Note:

With China's population of seniors over 60 surpassing 300 million, ensuring a happy and fulfilling life for all elderly individuals has become a pressing concern for both families and the nation. How can the new generation of seniors in China break away from traditional norms and embrace a different lifestyle, supported by AI technology, multiculturalism, and an elder-friendly society?

The series "Old Age, New Trends" will explore emerging trends in the silver economy, the creative social norms among senior citizens, and innovative eldercare services. It will examine the opportunities and challenges presented by an aging society, highlighting the diverse lifestyles of seniors and the booming eldercare industry in China. Beneath these new trends lies a reflection of Chinese modernization, which aims to provide more secure systems and dignified lives for its senior population.

"He is not my type, and I'm just being very honest!" "You want someone good-looking? Do you believe good-looking people are looking for you?" "I like you, but you live on the seventh floor, I can't climb that high!" These exchanges, which left younger viewers laughing hysterically, were unscripted genuine moments, including the unfiltered reactions of senior matchmaking TV show participants in past seasons.

In recent years, a prominent trend has emerged in China: Senior dating shows have captured the hearts of many young audiences, becoming one of the most popular genres on television. On these vibrant stages, elderly gentlemen unabashedly express their desires to female contestants, proudly showcasing the wealth they have amassed over their lifetimes, while mature women bravely choose and reject suitors without compromising themselves. In a market that prioritizes "quick matches," there is little room for hesitation or pretense. These shows have soared in ratings, resonating with younger audiences who find refreshing honesty in the candidness of their elders.

Gone are the stereotypes of reserved, hesitant seniors. Instead, these weathered individuals communicate their needs with striking clarity, shattering preconceived notions of how older adults "should" behave. Viral moments from these programs have flooded the internet, spawning memes and catchphrases that dominate social media.

The rapidly aging population in China means that senior citizens are no longer on the fringes of society. In the face of the "silver tsunami," every aspect of their needs deserves attention.

The growing popularity of matchmaking programs for seniors reflects a broader cultural shift, as the silver-haired demographic - particularly those born in the 1960s and 1970s - emerges as a vibrant and engaged segment of society. No longer relegated to the sidelines, some of them demand the recognition of their emotional and romantic needs. As the senior population continues to grow, these individuals' quality of life and desire for companionship have become focal points of social discussion.

This shift is part of a larger movement in China toward creating a senior-friendly society - one that is inclusive, secure, and considerate, reflecting the values of modernization while embracing the complexities of aging.

Unafraid to voice their affection

As the renowned Chinese literary scholar and writer Qian Zhongshu once remarked, "When the elderly fall in love, it's like an old house catching fire - there's no saving it." In the blazing twilight romances of this generation, young people have come to realize a truth: The age of 50 and beyond is still the best time to chase love.

Take "Yuan Lai Bu Wan" (It's Never Too Late for Love), a senior dating show broadcast on Jilin Television that has been on air for nearly a decade, as an example. Some clips from the program have garnered over 100 million views online, becoming a viral sensation among younger netizens, The Paper reported. In the programs, the senior participants skip the pretense and dive straight into practical matters: Housing, social security, retirement plans, and even their physical health. Their concerns and needs are laid bare with a candor that often surprises younger audiences.

In one episode, Wang Chuan, a retiree who is over 60 with a car, a house, and an annual income of over 200,000 yuan ($27,474), found himself flustered by a female guest's blunt questioning. She zeroed in on whether his diabetes would affect his physiological functions, or more bluntly, sexual function, stating matter-of-factly, "[Sexual function] is like a smartphone versus a basic phone. Whether I use it is my choice, but the function has to be there."

The Global Times noted that over 20 silver-haired dating shows have aired on Chinese mainstream television channels, some of which have run for more than a decade. The long-overlooked romantic needs of senior citizens are now being partially addressed through these programs, while the content and commercial opportunities they generate are attracting industry players to join the fray.

These programs, brimming with witty one-liners and memorable moments, have become beloved "cyber skits" for online audiences.

Take the documentary "Qian Lang" (Front Wave) as an example. One of its protagonists, a retired "auntie" surnamed Jin, is a Chinese woman who wears a qipao, enjoys planting flowers, and loves Coca-Cola. She dons heeled shoes for hikes with her suitors and even dances with them when the mood strikes. Young viewers have commented, "Auntie Jin is living the dream love life I've always wanted."

"In another TV program, 'Talking to Strangers,' the focus is on the matchmaking corner of Beijing's Changpu River Park, where some seniors are refreshingly direct: if they like someone, they invite them to dinner that very same day, and if the feeling is strong, some would move in a short time.

A 55-year-old candidate, Li, is a fashion icon at the park with a penchant for floral shirts, sun hats, and sunglasses. He explained this bold and efficient approach to dating in the program: "At our age, time is precious. There's no room for shyness or beating around the bush."

"It is so glad to see these elderly women are taking the reins, seeking partners who are handsome, healthy, and capable of bringing them joy - no longer willing to silently serve an entire household," a netizen commented on the TV program.

Zhang Qiliang, a 31-year-old documentary producer, once filmed at a senior matchmaking corner in Beijing. "In the past, many viewed seniors discussing sex as undignified. To maintain the authority of elders and the dignity of the family, seniors were often desexualized. But today, with greater societal acceptance of diverse cultures and relationship norms, we're glad to see these mature adults coming out of hiding. They're no longer ashamed of their desires but are openly showcasing their lives. They're deconstructing their views on love and marriage with remarkable honesty," he said. Behind this desire, he added, lies a yearning for vitality and a refusal to succumb to loneliness.

Zhang shared with the Global Times an encounter with a senior woman's solitude that impressed him. "An 80-year-old auntie, whose peers had all passed away, lived alone and only talked to an AI assistant on her TV. When the AI assistant on the TV asked, 'Have you eaten?' she would reply, 'I had this today.' Her loneliness and the risks of living alone became the impetus for our documentary," said Zhang.

"The challenges faced by senior individuals living alone are undeniable as China faces a soaring number of elderly. However, we still wish to showcase another facet of China's senior population - one that is vibrant and full of exploration. Our goal is to inspire more seniors to explore socializing and entertainment opportunities," Zhang noted.

Do children support their parents in their pursuit of love? It was also a hot topic of discussion on matchmaking TV shows. Zhang told the Global Times that during the filming process, he encountered children accompanying their parents to matchmaking events. These children fully supported their parents' bold expressions of love and choice, especially for mothers who had few opportunities to make such decisions in their youth.

As micro dramas take off in China, some producers are also turning to feature elderly groups, with themes like "The Dominant CEO Falls for Me, a Retiree." Although controversial, this highlights the emotional needs of middle-aged and older audiences and indicates a lucrative commercial opportunity.

A more loving, inclusive, and supportive society

On January 17, the National Bureau of Statistics of China announced that, by the end of 2024, the population aged 60 and above in China would reach 310.3 million, surpassing 300 million for the first time.

In January 2024, the General Office of the State Council issued guidelines on developing the silver economy to enhance the well-being of seniors, emphasizing the need to cultivate content industries such as literature, broadcasting, film, music, and short videos tailored for seniors.

In addition to popular dating shows, a wave of retirees seeking companionship has emerged on social platforms. These individuals are enthusiastic about socializing, traveling, and photography, actively embracing the internet in pursuit of a fulfilling retirement.

In July 2023, a young entrepreneur, Liu Jing, observed a significant shift in the consumption habits of the new middle-aged and senior demographic. No longer satisfied with mundane routines, they yearn to expand their horizons through diverse activities. To meet this demand, Liu established the Funclub in Beijing, offering a dynamic retirement lifestyle through a variety of social events and activities for like-minded seniors.

Weekly offerings include cultural exhibitions, hands-on AI tool workshops, traditional crafts, Chinese medicine wellness sessions, rock climbing, archery, and gourmet salons. The club promotes a vision of "forgetting age, rejecting loneliness, and ensuring a fulfilling, joyful, and healthy retirement," with over 12,000 online followers and 6,000 active participants so far, according to Liu.

Liu said that what's behind her business is the fact that China is striving to establish a senior-friendly society against the backdrop of a rapidly aging population.

The Funclub's page on Chinese social media app "RedNote," or Xiaohongshu, posts about vibrant activities post regular updates, showcasing a group of women over 50 who recently gathered to exchange flowers on Valentine's Day. Their lively expressions convey a powerful message: In a safe, comfortable, and diverse cultural environment, seniors can enjoy love and happiness on their own terms, just like the younger generation.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)