Rise of ‘grandfluencers’ captivates and inspires younger generations

14:53, January 13, 2025 By Shen Sheng ( Global Times

The recent trend of "grandfluencers," which refers to senior influencers with substantial social media followings, has garnered attention in China, with elderly creators posting more than 100 million times on the Chinese lifestyle app Xiaohongshu, highlighting their growing presence and influence online.

According to Xiaohongshu, monthly active users above the age of 60 have increased two to three times, surpassing 30 million by 2024. Their presence has grown so significant that the platform also released a guide to aid seniors in navigating the platform more easily.

According to a report on China's internet development unveiled by the China Internet Network Information Center, as of June 2024, China's internet user base had reached 1.1 billion, an increase of 7.42 million compared with December 2023. Among the new internet users, nearly 20 percent were aged 60 or above.

According to Feigua Data, a big data analytics platform for Douyin e-commerce and live streaming, the number of influencers aged 60 or above with over 4 million followers on Douyin has surpassed 20, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Through the internet, the elderly maintain connections with the outside world and discover new joys in life. This has also become a way to handle the anxiety of retirement.

One influencer, a 70-year-old retired teacher Wang Yuzhen who goes by the handle "Wolianhegu", has written more than 300,000 words on Xiaohongshu. She said that she won a writing competition held by the platform recently and has received nearly 230,000 likes online.

Wang told the Global Times that she began posting at her niece's encouragement. Initially centered on memories of her mother, her posts gradually expanded to include stories about the people and events in her life.

For her, writing began as a way to pass the time and stay engaged, with no expectation of recognition. Yet, after a year of persistence, she found pride in having written more than 300,000 words.

Shao Mingyu, who is a second-year PhD student, told the Global Times that witnessing senior influencers' vibrant lifestyles has made him less fearful of aging.

He said he finds that learning about the lives and perspectives of older generations online has helped him better connect with his parents and elder relatives, especially since he has been preoccupied with research and rarely communicates with family.

Wang also mentioned that engaging with her fans has been enlightening. Some younger followers have developed an interest in her generation's experiences due to their relationships with their grandparents, while others have been touched by her stories of love and companionship with her husband.

"These seniors are so full of vitality. The way they embrace and love life helps us young people break free from the exhaustion of work," said Li, a young internet user.

"Grandfluencers, with their optimistic attitudes, unique life philosophies, and distinctive personalities, bring freshness to the short video ecosystem and promote a positive image of a new elderly lifestyle. Young people are drawn to their content for their thought-provoking nature and projection of an ideal self, helping ease their fears and unfamiliarity with aging," said Bai Long, a professor at Communication University of China, Nanjing, according to Xinhua.

Wang advised younger people to embrace the opportunities available in today's diverse world. Reflecting on her own youth, when choices were often made passively, she shared that she became a teacher by default due to her training but might have chosen a different path if given the chance.

"Young people should live according to their ideals, pursue the life they want, cherish their youth, and work hard to minimize regrets in life," Wang said.

