Sichuan centenarian celebrates 124th birthday

(People's Daily App) 13:45, January 02, 2025

Family and friends gather at the home of Qiu Chaishi in Nanbu county, Nanchong city of Sichuan Province on December 31 to celebrate her upcoming 124th birthday. Born on January 1, 1901, Qiu is the oldest resident of Nanchong and is part of a family with six generations living under one roof. Qiu Chaishi has always maintained an optimistic outlook and leads a simple, regular life. Her diet primarily consists of coarse grain, with a modest amount of lard each day.

(Compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

