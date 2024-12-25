A glimpse of world's first million-kilowatt water and light power station in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:21, December 25, 2024

Aerial view of the first phase of the Kela Photovoltaic Power Station, the world's biggest and highest power station that uses both water and light to generate energy, Kela Township of Yajiang County, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Xue Di)

With an annual utilization time of 1,735 hours, the Kela Photovoltaic Power Station has an installed capacity of one million kilowatts and can generate 2 billion kilowatt hours of electricity on average per year. Upon completion, the volume of electricity generated by the station is equivalent to saving 600,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.6 million tons each year.

