Trending in China | The face changing magic of Sichuan Opera

(People's Daily App) 16:47, December 06, 2024

Sichuan Opera shines as a dazzling jewel in the vibrant tapestry of China's dramatic culture. Among its most astonishing performance arts is the enigmatic nature of "face changing." This unique technique showcases the profound depth of Sichuan Opera's artistry, standing as a striking spectacle in traditional Chinese operas.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

