Home>>
Trending in China | The face changing magic of Sichuan Opera
(People's Daily App) 16:47, December 06, 2024
Sichuan Opera shines as a dazzling jewel in the vibrant tapestry of China's dramatic culture. Among its most astonishing performance arts is the enigmatic nature of "face changing." This unique technique showcases the profound depth of Sichuan Opera's artistry, standing as a striking spectacle in traditional Chinese operas.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Feng Qinyuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Guangwu Mountain scenic area in Sichuan, SW China
- Scenery of colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area in China's Sichuan
- Snow scenery of Mount Emei in Sichuan, SW China
- Scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Sichuan, SW China
- Inheritor in SW China's Sichuan passes on oil-paper umbrella craft, brings wealth to local people
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.