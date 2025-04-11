China's railway investment up 5.2 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 13:31, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's railway construction progressed steadily in the first quarter of 2025, with fixed-asset investment expanding 5.2 percent year on year, according to the country's railway operator.

During the January-March period, fixed-asset investment in the country's railway sector reached 131.2 billion yuan (about 18.2 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Railway investment has served as a strong driver of overall economic growth, boosting domestic demand and supporting coordinated regional development, the group said.

The group said it will capitalize on the peak construction season and accelerate the implementation of key railway projects, contributing to the country's sustained economic recovery and growth momentum.

