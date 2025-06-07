China's railway passenger traffic exceeds 4.31 bln in 2024

Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China's railway system transported more than 4.31 billion passengers in 2024, up 11.9 percent year on year, according to the National Railway Administration.

Railway cargo transportation volume approached 5.18 billion tonnes last year, reflecting a 2.8-percent growth compared to the previous year.

In terms of investment, China's railway sector saw fixed-asset investment amount to 850.6 billion yuan (around 118.39 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024. During the same period, 3,113 km of new railway lines were inaugurated, about 79 percent of which are high-speed railways.

As the modern railway network continued to expand, China's total operational length of lines reached 162,000 km in 2024, including over 48,000 km of high-speed railway lines.

Furthermore, railway transportation remained safe, stable, and orderly throughout 2024, with no severe railway traffic accidents in China, the administration added.

