Where long hair tells a story: Red Yao women and their living tradition

People's Daily Online) 09:53, July 14, 2025

Women of the Red Yao ethnic group, a subgroup of the Yao ethnic group, dressed in their traditional attire, comb their long hair by the river in Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Tucked deep in the mountains of Longsheng county in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region lies Huangluo village, a village of the Yao ethnic group. For women of the Red Yao subgroup of the Yao ethnic group, their exceptionally long hair has become a distinctive attraction for tourists.

A woman of the Red Yao ethnic group, a subgroup of the Yao ethnic group, creates a hair bun by the river in Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

For generations, Red Yao women have upheld the tradition of growing their hair long—often to their waists, and sometimes even longer than their own height. Their hair is more than a symbol of beauty; it is a living embodiment of a tradition passed down for over a thousand years. In recent years, the village has embraced cultural tourism, with traditional Red Yao performances becoming a highlight for visitors.

A Red Yao woman carefully preserves the hair she has cut and uses it to create a hair bun. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Their hairstyles change with age. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Red Yao women show their finished hair buns. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

