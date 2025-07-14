Where long hair tells a story: Red Yao women and their living tradition
Women of the Red Yao ethnic group, a subgroup of the Yao ethnic group, dressed in their traditional attire, comb their long hair by the river in Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Tucked deep in the mountains of Longsheng county in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region lies Huangluo village, a village of the Yao ethnic group. For women of the Red Yao subgroup of the Yao ethnic group, their exceptionally long hair has become a distinctive attraction for tourists.
A woman of the Red Yao ethnic group, a subgroup of the Yao ethnic group, creates a hair bun by the river in Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
For generations, Red Yao women have upheld the tradition of growing their hair long—often to their waists, and sometimes even longer than their own height. Their hair is more than a symbol of beauty; it is a living embodiment of a tradition passed down for over a thousand years. In recent years, the village has embraced cultural tourism, with traditional Red Yao performances becoming a highlight for visitors.
A Red Yao woman carefully preserves the hair she has cut and uses it to create a hair bun. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Their hairstyles change with age. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Red Yao women show their finished hair buns. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China allocates 100 million yuan to support flood-hit Guizhou
- Spanish traveler discovers Liubao tea's traditional methods
- Ancient tea route ships sail from Wuzhou to Greater Bay Area
- Various activities held in Guangxi to promote intangible cultural heritages
- China's landmark trade corridor drives growth in glass industry and global trade
- Performance staged at closing ceremony of carnival to mark Sanyuesan Festival in S China's Nanning
- Foreign visitors embrace Chinese farming culture in Guangxi terraced fields under 'China Travel' boom
- Night fairs and booths boost night economy in Nanning, China's Guangxi
- China starts construction on new nuclear power units in southern port city
- Night economy booms in south China's Guangxi
- Liuzhou tops water quality list for 5th year
- Feature: Chilean educator finds home in mountainous Chinese city
- Guangxi steps up efforts to facilitate entry of ASEAN fruit into China
- Guangxi launches ASEAN fruit campaign to boost cross-border tourism and trade
- SW China city brewing champion coffee culture
- Guangxi's fight against thalassemia offers new hope to patients worldwide
- Rescue underway in flood-affected counties of Guizhou
- Scenery of Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, China's Guizhou
- Relief efforts continue in flood-hit Rongjiang, Guizhou
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- China allocates another 100 mln yuan to aid flood-hit Guizhou
- Guizhou digs out after flood
- Drones deliver relief supplies to flood-hit village in Guizhou
- Heartwarming! This is China's speed in disaster relief
- Scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China's Guizhou
- China's Guiyang emerges as coffee powerhouse
- Tech, tourism fuel "cave economy" in southwest China's mountainous regions
- China's Guizhou strives to transform ecological advantages into developmental strengths
- Woman in rural area in SW China's Guizhou shifts from selling products to selling a lifestyle
- Guangxi hosts high-quality development conference to advance AI-empowered rural revitalization
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.