Ancient tea route ships sail from Wuzhou to Greater Bay Area

13:43, April 02, 2025 By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia ( People's Daily Online

As a key trade port in Wuzhou, the Sinotrans Guangxi Wuzhou Warehouse Terminal Co., Ltd.'s wharf handles over 50,000 cargo containers every month. From here, Wuzhou's specialties, like Liubao tea and turtle jelly, are shipped to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he boards a cargo ship and helps the captain get ready to set sail!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)