Carnival opens to mark Sanyuesan Festival in Nanning, Guangxi
An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A folk song troupe from central China's Hubei Province perform during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Robots dance during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A boy performs drum dance during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A folk song troupe from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province perform during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows a floating bazaar at the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome Sanyuesan Festival
- A taste of Wuzhou: The enduring tradition of ice spring soy milk
- China's Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome upcoming Sanyuesan Festival
- Wuying Village in south China's Guangxi promotes inheritance, development of ethnic culture
- Tales of Cities | Uncover cultural 'treasures' and learn intangible heritage skills in Wuzhou, S China's Guangxi
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.