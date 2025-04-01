Carnival opens to mark Sanyuesan Festival in Nanning, Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:24, April 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A folk song troupe from central China's Hubei Province perform during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Robots dance during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A boy performs drum dance during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A folk song troupe from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province perform during the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows a floating bazaar at the opening ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The carnival opened in Nanning on Monday to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

