China's Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome upcoming Sanyuesan Festival

Xinhua) 09:19, March 31, 2025

A tourist experiences bamboo pole dance at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Various cultural activities were held across the city to welcome the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Actors perform a traditional sports activity at the Nanning Garden Expo Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Various cultural activities were held across the city to welcome the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Performers sing folk songs at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Various cultural activities were held across the city to welcome the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An actor teaches a child to play drum at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Various cultural activities were held across the city to welcome the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows actors performing dragon dance at the Nanning Garden Expo Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Various cultural activities were held across the city to welcome the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)