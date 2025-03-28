A glimpse of breathtaking landscape in Guilin, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:31, March 28, 2025

A tourist poses for photos with a fisherman on a bamboo raft on the Lijiang River in Yangshuo County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2022. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows a view in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a view of mountains along the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows a view in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows a view along the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Visitors take bamboo rafts on the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2021. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2018 shows a view in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows a view along the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows a view of the Yulong River in Yangshuo County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2018 shows a view along the Lijiang River in Yangshuo County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Elephant Trunk Hill scenic area in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a view of mountains along the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2018 shows a view in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Tourists take a boat on the Ronghu Lake in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2025. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows a view along the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows a view along the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Tourists take photos of rock carvings at the Duxiu Feng (Solitary Beauty Peak) scenic area in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 29, 2014. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Tourists visit the Ronghu Lake in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2025. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Tourists take a boat on the Shanhu Lake in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2025. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Fishermen shows osprey fishing at the Elephant Trunk Hill scenic area in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2017. Guilin, renowned for its breathtaking karst landscape, is one of China's most iconic destinations. Nestled in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone peaks and serene rivers that attract visitors from around the world. Its unique topography and vibrant culture make it a cornerstone of Chinese tourism.

Guilin's scenic wonders, including the famous Lijiang River and Elephant Trunk Hill, highlight the city's cultural significance and status as a must-visit location for nature lovers and travelers alike. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)