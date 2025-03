We Are China

Job fair held in Liuzhou City, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:51, March 15, 2025

Job seekers learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2025.

More than 60 enterprises from Guangxi and neighboring Guangdong Province participated in the job fair. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Job seekers learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2025.

People learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2025.

A staff member introduces job information via live-streaming at a job fair in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2025.

