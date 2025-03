We Are China

People enjoy tabebuia chrysantha blossoms in Nanning, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:04, March 15, 2025

People enjoy tabebuia chrysantha blossoms at Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People enjoy tabebuia chrysantha blossoms at Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A woman walks among tabebuia chrysantha blossoms at Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows tabebuia chrysantha blossoms at Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People enjoy tabebuia chrysantha blossoms at Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

