Celebration held before Sanyuesan Festival at primary school in China's Guangxi
Students prepare for a performance at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students pose for a group photo at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students experience embroidery at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students perform traditional dancing at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students perform at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students perform bamboo pole dance at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students sing folk songs in a call-and-response style at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students perform traditional dancing at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.