Celebration held before Sanyuesan Festival at primary school in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:32, March 26, 2025

Students prepare for a performance at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025. Students of various ethnic groups at a primary school in Rongshui held a celebration prior to the Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, by wearing traditional costumes and staging traditional performances on Tuesday. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on March 31. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students pose for a group photo at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

Students experience embroidery at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

Students perform traditional dancing at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

Students perform at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

Students perform bamboo pole dance at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

Students sing folk songs in a call-and-response style at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

Students perform traditional dancing at a primary school in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

