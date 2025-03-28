Trending in China | Guilin: a dreamscape of nature's brushstrokes

(People's Daily App) 14:09, March 28, 2025

Guilin is a dreamlike paradise located in Guangxi. Here, mountains and rivers embrace one another, with every inch of the scenery resembling an ink-wash painting scroll. As you venture further, Guilin's wonders deepen. Moon Hill's natural arch frames the horizon, while the Reed Flute Cave amazes with stalactites shimmering like moonlit crystals. This breathtaking landscape is immortalized in classical Chinese art and featured on the 20 yuan note, inviting countless travelers to experience a poetic encounter with Guilin's natural beauty. (Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Yang Jiayi)

