Nature's canvas: rare peacocks spread their tails

(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 27, 2025

Explore the beauty of these rare blue and white peacocks as they spread their tail feathers, creating amazing works of art. These crossbreeds come from a peafowl breeding base in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province.

(Edited by Chen Xiangru, Huang Jingjing and Xiao Kexin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)