Home>>
Nature's canvas: rare peacocks spread their tails
(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 27, 2025
Explore the beauty of these rare blue and white peacocks as they spread their tail feathers, creating amazing works of art. These crossbreeds come from a peafowl breeding base in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province.
(Edited by Chen Xiangru, Huang Jingjing and Xiao Kexin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.