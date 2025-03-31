Wuying Village in south China's Guangxi promotes inheritance, development of ethnic culture

Xinhua) 08:34, March 31, 2025

Children play Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 5, 2024. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers watch a traditional dance performance in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2025. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers show their tools for making Liangbu, traditional hand-made cloth of Miao ethnic group, in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 29, 2022. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers perform a traditional dance in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2025. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Women sing Miao ethnic songs at a night school in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2020. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers pose for a group photo in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2019. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This photo taken on March 23, 2025 shows a view of Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Children attend a Lusheng assembling competition in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Children practice Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2025. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Women wash and comb their hair in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 19, 2023. Since 2017, supported by a paired assistance program, local authorities have continuously enhanced the living environment and improved cultural facilities in Wuying Village, aiming to strengthen the inheritance and development of ethnic culture and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

