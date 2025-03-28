Tales of Cities | Uncover cultural 'treasures' and learn intangible heritage skills in Wuzhou, S China's Guangxi

By Su Yingxiang, Alvaro Lago, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia

Join People's Daily Online reporter Alvaro Lago's journey as he explores Wuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

In this episode, Lago strolls under the century-old Qilou block, enjoying ice spring soy milk. He also learns and performs the Tengxian lion dance, witnessing firsthand how this national intangible cultural heritage captivates the world. He savors the thousand-year-old Liubao tea, experiencing the cultural imprints of the Maritime Silk Road. Lago even attempts to carve an artificial gem, witnessing firsthand the dazzling sparkle that captivates the global fashion sector.

From the cargo ships to the glowing lights in the Qilou corridors, Wuzhou connects with the world as a centuries-old trading hub, embracing openness and diversity. Explore Wuzhou with Lago and discover the time-honored codes of culture and the Eastern philosophy that underpin these intangible cultural heritages.

