A taste of Wuzhou: The enduring tradition of ice spring soy milk

At the foot of Baiyun Mountain, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, there is a famous ice spring soy milk shop. Every morning, it's packed with customers who come to enjoy its delicious food.

Wuzhou's Soyspring Soy Milk Shop has a history of 90 years, having been established in 1935. The traditional technique of making ice spring soy milk has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Guangxi.

They say that if you haven't tried ice spring soy milk, you haven't truly visited Wuzhou. Let's start the day like a Wuzhou local enjoying a bowl of ice spring soy milk.

