Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome Sanyuesan Festival
Villagers perform dragon dance to greet the Sanyunsan Festival in Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. (China News Service/Liao Guangfu)
Various cultural activities were held across the city to welcome the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year.
