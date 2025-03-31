We Are China

Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome Sanyuesan Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:03, March 31, 2025

Villagers perform dragon dance to greet the Sanyunsan Festival in Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. (China News Service/Liao Guangfu)

Various cultural activities were held across the city to welcome the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival, a festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which falls on March 31 this year.

