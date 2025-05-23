Night fairs and booths boost night economy in Nanning, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:55, May 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows the Langxi night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People buy snacks at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People wander at a commercial strip in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Vendors go back home after a night's work in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 7, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2025 shows the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People choose snacks at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People watch folk performance at a commercial strip in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2025 shows the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A sanitation worker cleans the road at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People choose snacks at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2025 shows the Xiguan night market and its surroundings in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows the Langxi night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People buy snacks at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A fruit vendor runs through the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows people wandering at a commercial strip in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People choose snacks at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A child is seen at a commercial strip in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People buy snacks at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A sanitation worker is seen at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows the night scenery of a commercial strip in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows people wandering at a commercial strip in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A vendor is seen napping at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Vendors prepare food at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People wander at a commercial strip in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People wander at the Xiguan night market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. Nighttime economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In recent years, Nanning has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths across the city have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the city's night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)