Performance staged at closing ceremony of carnival to mark Sanyuesan Festival in S China's Nanning

Xinhua) 10:06, April 30, 2025

A performance is staged at the closing ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025. The carnival was held to mark the Sanyuesan Festival, a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

