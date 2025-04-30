Performance staged at closing ceremony of carnival to mark Sanyuesan Festival in S China's Nanning
A performance is staged at the closing ceremony of a carnival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025. The carnival was held to mark the Sanyuesan Festival, a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
