Exploring the world's synthetic gemstone hub

13:27, April 02, 2025 By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia ( People's Daily Online

Wuzhou is called the "World Capital of Synthetic Gems," producing seven out of every 10 lab-created gemstones globally.

Every year, over 100 billion gemstones are processed and traded here. Curious how these synthetic gems are made? Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he reveals the process!

