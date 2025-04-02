Home>>
Exploring the world's synthetic gemstone hub
By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia (People's Daily Online) 13:27, April 02, 2025
Wuzhou is called the "World Capital of Synthetic Gems," producing seven out of every 10 lab-created gemstones globally.
Every year, over 100 billion gemstones are processed and traded here. Curious how these synthetic gems are made? Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he reveals the process!
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Carnival opens to mark Sanyuesan Festival in Nanning, Guangxi
- Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome Sanyuesan Festival
- A taste of Wuzhou: The enduring tradition of ice spring soy milk
- China's Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome upcoming Sanyuesan Festival
- Wuying Village in south China's Guangxi promotes inheritance, development of ethnic culture
- Tales of Cities | Uncover cultural 'treasures' and learn intangible heritage skills in Wuzhou, S China's Guangxi
- Trending in China | Guilin: a dreamscape of nature's brushstrokes
- A glimpse of breathtaking landscape in Guilin, S China's Guangxi
- Celebration held before Sanyuesan Festival at primary school in China's Guangxi
- Job fair held in Liuzhou City, China's Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.