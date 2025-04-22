We Are China

China's landmark trade corridor drives growth in glass industry and global trade

Xinhua) 08:18, April 22, 2025

Staff members process glass products at a glass enterprise in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

NANNING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, along with the development of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a key logistics network connecting China's western regions to global markets, Chinese enterprises have been expanding glass-related industries by leveraging regional resources and logistics advantages.

A staff member checks automotive glass products at a glass enterprise in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A staff member transfers a glass product at a glass enterprise in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A staff member loads glass products for export into a container at an enterprise in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A glass product is pictured in an enterprise in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This aerial drone photo shows a truck loaded with glass products leaving the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This drone photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows an intermodal rail-sea transport service center in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

An aerial drone photo shows the Tuanjiecun Station, Xinglongchang Station and dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (from L to R) at the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aeiral drone photo shows roofs of the factory buildings of a glass enterprise covered with photovoltaic panels made of local glass products in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Staff transfer soda ash transported from northwest China's Qinghai Province at a glass enterprise in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

