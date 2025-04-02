Home>>
Spanish traveler takes on ice spring soy milk challenge
By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia (People's Daily Online) 13:16, April 02, 2025
For the people of Guangdong and Guangxi, morning tea is 50% hustle, 50% chill. And in Wuzhou, it always includes a bowl of ice spring soy milk.
Ice spring soy milk is made using traditional techniques, including manual cloth-filtering and wood-fired boiling. The traditional technique of making ice spring soy milk has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Guangxi.
Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he learns this craft from the masters!
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Carnival opens to mark Sanyuesan Festival in Nanning, Guangxi
- Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome Sanyuesan Festival
- A taste of Wuzhou: The enduring tradition of ice spring soy milk
- China's Guangxi holds various cultural activities to welcome upcoming Sanyuesan Festival
- Wuying Village in south China's Guangxi promotes inheritance, development of ethnic culture
- Tales of Cities | Uncover cultural 'treasures' and learn intangible heritage skills in Wuzhou, S China's Guangxi
- Trending in China | Guilin: a dreamscape of nature's brushstrokes
- A glimpse of breathtaking landscape in Guilin, S China's Guangxi
- Celebration held before Sanyuesan Festival at primary school in China's Guangxi
- Job fair held in Liuzhou City, China's Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.