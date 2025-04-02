Spanish traveler takes on ice spring soy milk challenge

13:16, April 02, 2025 By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia ( People's Daily Online

For the people of Guangdong and Guangxi, morning tea is 50% hustle, 50% chill. And in Wuzhou, it always includes a bowl of ice spring soy milk.

Ice spring soy milk is made using traditional techniques, including manual cloth-filtering and wood-fired boiling. The traditional technique of making ice spring soy milk has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Guangxi.

Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he learns this craft from the masters!

