Various activities held in Guangxi to promote intangible cultural heritages

Xinhua) 16:45, April 02, 2025

Students practice Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025.

Various activities have been held at rural schools and residential clusters in Guangxi to promote intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A student catches an embroidered ball during a competition in Fuwan Village of Changzhou District in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2025.

Various activities have been held at rural schools and residential clusters in Guangxi to promote intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Children in ethnic costumes play Touhu game, or pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a pot, in Shanping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2024.

Various activities have been held at rural schools and residential clusters in Guangxi to promote intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students learn Chinese tea culture in Tangping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2025.

Various activities have been held at rural schools and residential clusters in Guangxi to promote intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students in ethnic costumes dance in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2025.

Various activities have been held at rural schools and residential clusters in Guangxi to promote intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)