Spanish traveler discovers Wuzhou's flavors and architecture in S China's Guangxi
By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia (People's Daily Online) 13:07, April 02, 2025
Wuzhou sits in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, acting as the “eastern gateway” to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This ancient city, with thousands of years of history, was born from the meeting of the Xi, Gui and Xun rivers.
Follow Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he strolls through century-old Qilou buildings, enjoys Lingnan cuisine with locals, and discovers the charm of historic Wuzhou!
