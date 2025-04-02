Spanish traveler discovers Liubao tea's traditional methods

By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia

Liubao tea, a historic favorite among overseas Chinese, boasts over 1,500 years of tradition. Handcrafted using traditional methods and aged through years of natural fermentation, it is renowned for its four distinct characteristics: "red, strong, aged and mellow," offering a smooth and sweet flavor.

In 2014, Liubao tea-making techniques were recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he experiences making Liubao tea!

