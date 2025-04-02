Home>>
Spanish traveler discovers Liubao tea's traditional methods
By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia (People's Daily Online) 13:37, April 02, 2025
Liubao tea, a historic favorite among overseas Chinese, boasts over 1,500 years of tradition. Handcrafted using traditional methods and aged through years of natural fermentation, it is renowned for its four distinct characteristics: "red, strong, aged and mellow," offering a smooth and sweet flavor.
In 2014, Liubao tea-making techniques were recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage.
Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he experiences making Liubao tea!
