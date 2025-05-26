Night economy booms in south China's Guangxi

May 26, 2025

People walk on a street in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo shows people walking on a street in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists take boats in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 2, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo shows a night market in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A drone photo shows people visiting Yaobu ancient town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A drone photo shows people visiting Yaobu ancient town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A drone photo shows a night view of Yaobu ancient town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 8, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists take photos at Yaobu ancient town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 7, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists take photos at Mengwu Miao Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists watching a folk performance at Mengwu Miao Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2025. In recent years, Guangxi has been continuously focusing on the upgrade of consumption experience and promoting the integration of cultural tourism and commerce. Various night fairs and booths have boosted consumption and injected vitality into the night economy. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

