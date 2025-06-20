Guangxi steps up efforts to facilitate entry of ASEAN fruit into China

A major campaign promoting fruits from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was officially launched June 18, 2025, in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

During the event, officials from Nanning, Qinzhou and Chongzuo — Guangxi's major fruit trade hubs facing Southeast Asia — highlighted their advantages, infrastructure and policies supporting fruit trade with ASEAN.

As a key gateway and service hub for Southeast Asian fruit entering China, Nanning has a unique edge in developing a complete industrial chain for the fruit trade with ASEAN.

Hou Gang, mayor of Nanning, said the city has built an efficient road-rail-air logistics network connecting with ASEAN countries. Nanning is accelerating construction of the China-ASEAN AI Innovation Cooperation Center, harnessing artificial intelligence to empower the entire imported fruit supply chain and building hubs for fruit distribution, trade and processing targeting Southeast Asia.

"Qinzhou Port ranks among the world's top 30 container ports, with routes reaching 21 ports in all 10 ASEAN countries. It connects 18 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across China via sea-rail intermodal services, and Central and West Asia via the China-Europe freight train service," said Li Yucheng, mayor of Qinzhou.

Chongzuo serves as an overland gateway for fruit from the ASEAN and high-quality goods from member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) entering China.

Chi Wei, mayor of Chongzuo, said the city is working to build ports, enhance logistics, boost processing and expand markets. Chongzuo is also promoting cross-border trade, e-commerce, cold-chain logistics and local processing to develop a complete industrial chain.

With smart, efficient and high-quality services, Chongzuo aims to deliver Southeast Asian fruit to households nationwide and bring high-quality goods from RCEP member countries to markets across China, Chi said.

