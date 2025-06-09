China strives to build South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship, cooperation: think tank report

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China has been striving to build the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation, according to a think tank report issued on Sunday.

The report, titled "Making the South China Sea a Sea of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation: China's Actions," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

China maintains that peace and stability in these waters depend on collaborative efforts between China and ASEAN countries, says the report.

Through deepened trust and cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres, this partnership has created lasting mutual benefits. Consequently, China has emerged as a reliable force for maintaining regional peace and stability while promoting cooperation and development in the South China Sea, the report notes.

China has worked to build regional peace through political mutual trust, boost economic mutual benefits toward regional prosperity, and enhance people-to-people connectivity for a shared future, according to the report.

