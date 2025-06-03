ASEAN-China-GCC Summit groundbreaking act of solidarity, self-strengthening for global south

On May 27, the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) - China-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This unprecedented trilateral summit reflected the growing trend of multipolarity and marked a groundbreaking initiative in regional economic cooperation as the Global South rises.

The establishment of a trilateral cooperation mechanism among China, ASEAN, and the GCC, and the deepening of their trilateral partnership, will not only promote economic prosperity for all sides, but also contribute to peace and development in Asia and beyond.

This was the first-ever summit among China, ASEAN, and the GCC. At a time when a few major countries are undermining global economic cooperation through protectionism and threatening international stability through unilateralism, the convening of a cross-regional summit by China, ASEAN, and the GCC - fellow members of the Global South - stood as a pioneering act of unity and self-empowerment.

It has sent a strong signal that countries of the Global South are becoming more proactive in safeguarding common interests and advancing shared development.

Together, China, ASEAN and the GCC account for roughly a quarter of the world's population and economic output, serving as a powerful force for openness and cooperation. The growing cooperation among the three parties builds on a rich historical legacy, rests on strong practical foundations, and responds to the needs of the times.

China and ASEAN are each other's largest trading partners, and the two sides have fully completed negotiations on the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area. China is also the GCC's largest trading partner and is advancing free trade agreement negotiations with the bloc.

As beneficiaries of economic globalization, all three parties understand the vital importance of deepening interregional economic cooperation under the current global circumstances. By steadfastly expanding regional opening up and fully connecting their respective markets, the three sides can unlock vast new development opportunities and generate strong synergy. As an ASEAN media outlet noted, "the combined strength of the three parties could reshape the global economic landscape."

In today's world, geopolitical tensions are intensifying, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, and talks of "decoupling," "severing supply chains," and "building up fences and barriers" are becoming more frequent, constraining the development space of Global South countries.

The summit adopted a joint statement, in which the three parties, with firm resolve, pledged to advance the spirit of inclusivity, sustainability, resilience and equal partnership, charting a united and collective path toward a peaceful, prosperous and equitable future. It demonstrates the parties' joint commitment to multilateralism and fairness and justice.

Some media outlets observed that the summit highlighted Asia's growing role as a balancing force in the evolving international landscape. As the largest developing country, China is committed to working with ASEAN and GCC countries to safeguard the common interests of the vast number of developing countries, resolutely oppose hegemonism and power politics, and promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highly commended China's role, noting that "China has always defended the interests of developing countries."

China's high-quality economic development is injecting new momentum into trilateral cooperation.

Since the beginning of this year, China's economy has continued its upward recovery trajectory. In the first quarter, its GDP grew by 5.4% year on year, one of the fastest among all major economies. All participants in the summit expressed strong confidence in China's development prospects and hope to seize the opportunities presented by the new cooperation mechanism.

The Joint Statement of the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit clearly states the parties' commitment to promoting high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and seamless connectivity.

To date, all ten ASEAN countries and GCC member states have signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with China. Accelerating the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with each party's development strategies will further unleash development potential and enhance resilience.

As demonstrated by China's newly introduced visa facilitation measures for ASEAN and GCC citizens, China remains committed to high-standard opening up and will continue to roll out more initiatives for both voluntary and unilateral opening up, allowing all sides to share the dividends of China's development.

As changes unseen in a century continue to accelerate, cooperation is the only correct path to overcoming shared challenges. The establishment of a trilateral cooperation mechanism among China, ASEAN, and the GCC will foster deeper openness and collaboration, promote stronger collective responsibility, and inject powerful momentum into the shared development and prosperity of all three parties. It will bring greater benefits to their peoples and contribute more significantly to peace and development in Asia and the wider world.

