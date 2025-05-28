Chinese premier calls for upholding multilateral trading system

Xinhua) 09:36, May 28, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday that it is essential for all parties to resolutely uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and work to foster a stable and orderly international market environment.

Li made the remarks when addressing the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-China-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Economic Forum 2025.

