Full Text: Joint Statement of the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the Joint Statement of the Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and China released on Tuesday:

Joint Statement of the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit

WE, the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and the People's Republic of China, gathered on the occasion of the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit on 27 May 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;

ACKNOWLEDGING the long-lasting and deeply-rooted historical and civilizational linkage and economic ties among ASEAN, China and GCC;

RECOGNIZING the close and mutually-beneficial economic collaboration and cooperation among ASEAN, China and GCC;

REAFFIRMING our desire to further promote ASEAN-China-GCC relations, guided by fundamental principles and shared values, norms and commitments, including those enunciated in the United Nations Charter;

UNDERSCORING the importance of regionalism and multilateralism, regional unity and international law in addressing shared challenges, while upholding ASEAN centrality in the evolving regional architecture to foster peace, stability, development and prosperity;

UNDERSCORING the importance of GCC's critical role to foster peace, security, stability, development, prosperity and dialogue;

APPRECIATING China's crucial role in promoting peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development in regional and international affairs;

ENDEAVORING to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity, through mutual respect and cooperation between countries and regions to achieve development and progress based on adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, the principles of good neighbourliness, and respect for the independence, sovereignty, equality and territorial integrity, non-interference in their internal affairs, and refraining from the threat or use of force, and settlement of differences or disputes by peaceful means;

ACKNOWLEDGING the importance of strengthening relations among ASEAN, China and GCC in promoting regional cooperation and economic development in the broader Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern contexts;

RECOGNIZING that ASEAN, China and GCC encompass diverse and complementary economies which create enormous potential, broad prospects and new opportunities for greater cross-sectoral trade, investment and economic collaboration;

RECOGNIZING the increasing importance of fostering closer economic collaboration among our regions, and reiterating our shared commitment to strengthening our partnerships to promote economic and sustainable development;

RECOGNIZING the need to strengthen confidence in the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core to protect businesses, consumers worldwide and livelihoods of people in our regions;

REAFFIRMING our resolve to enhance economic resilience and environmental sustainability, and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced, and beneficial to our peoples and future generations;

ACKNOWLEDGING our joint efforts to promote closer cooperation between ASEAN, China and GCC and China's vision to build a closer China-ASEAN Community with a shared future and a China-Arab Community with a shared future in the new era;

EXPLORING cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crime, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and extremism;

The Leaders expressed grave concerns over the developments in the Middle East and agreed on the following:

-- Condemn all attacks against civilians and call for a durable ceasefire and for all concerned parties to ensure the most effective and efficient access for humanitarian aid, and relief supplies and other basic necessities and essential services, as well as the restoration of electricity and water, and allow the unhindered delivery of fuel, food and medicine throughout Gaza;

-- Call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them and to abide by international humanitarian law, particularly the principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949;

-- Acknowledge the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on 19 July 2024, which is of the opinion, among others, that the UN, and especially the General Assembly, which requested this opinion, and the Security Council, should consider the precise modalities and further action required to bring to an end as rapidly as possible the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

-- Support the ongoing efforts to release all hostages and those under arbitrary detention;

-- Urge all parties concerned to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict with a view to realizing the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders; in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) and UN General Assembly resolutions, including UNGA resolution A/RES/ES-10/23 on the Admission on New Members to the UN dated 10 May 2024;

-- Support the efforts of the global alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution, and note the initiatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Kingdom of Norway and the European Union towards realizing an independent Palestinian state;

-- Recognized Qatar's mediation efforts to reach ceasefire and facilitate aid delivery and China's efforts towards Palestinian internal reconciliation, particularly its role in facilitating the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity by Palestinian factions in July 2024 in Beijing;

-- Welcome the Resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted on 11 December 2024, in which the General Assembly, inter alia, called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and called upon all parties to enable the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all areas of operation with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

With firm resolve, we pledged to advance the spirit of inclusivity, sustainability, resilience and equal partnership, charting a united and collective path toward a peaceful, prosperous and equitable future.

We hereby:

Economic Integration

1. Decide to foster collaboration that promotes economic prosperity, resilience and sustainable development among ASEAN, China and GCC, based on mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual benefit, and anchored on the principles of inclusivity and sustainability in engaging all interested partners.

2. Commit to enhancing economic cooperation by leveraging the complementarities among ASEAN, China and GCC. Priority will be given to:

(i) Reaffirming the central and indispensable role of the WTO at the core of the rules-based multilateral trading system, which provides a predictable, transparent, non-discriminatory and open global trading system;

(ii) Exploring cooperation, including through the priority areas of the Global Development Initiative and various frameworks or initiatives by ASEAN and GCC, to facilitate the attainment of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development;

(iii) Promoting free trade and welcoming the full conclusion of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Negotiations, and looking forward to its early signing and entering into force, as well as an early conclusion of the China-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations;

(iv) Enhancing industrial and supply chain resilience and fostering sustainable trade practices for new economic opportunities in potential areas in emerging and future-oriented industries such as the digital and green economy and technologies;

(v) Exploring the establishment of a regional business council to facilitate dialogue between businesses from ASEAN, China and GCC in supporting enhanced trade and investment flows and the development of regional value chains;

(vi) Exploring regional financial cooperation, including capital markets, and financial technology among others, while empowering micro, small and medium enterprises;

(vii) Exploring cooperation on local currency and cross-border payments;

(viii) Taking coordinated and comprehensive actions to prevent and fight corruption.

Connectivity

3. Enhance connectivity through:

(i) Promoting high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and seamless connectivity, including through the development of logistics corridors and digital platforms;

(ii) Promoting sustainable infrastructure development in supporting interconnected and seamless economic diversification, growth and sustainability;

(iii) Exploring further cooperation to enhance infrastructure development for seamless and efficient connectivity, including recognizing the importance of maintaining and promoting maritime safety and security, given the importance of oceans and seas as key factors in driving growth and prosperity in the respective regions.

Energy Security and Sustainability

4. Acknowledge the global imperative for sustainable resilience and energy transition with the aim to collaborate on:

(i) Working together towards a sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive and orderly energy transitions in line with the Paris Agreement;

(ii) Supporting global energy market stability and adopting a balanced approach that does not exclude energy sources but instead innovates technologies that enable emissions management and efficient use of all energy sources to facilitate sustainable economic growth for all;

(iii) Working to diversify and secure supply chains globally in line with international best practices, including for critical energy transition minerals, and encourage resource efficiency, while respecting applicable national laws and regulations;

(iv) Recognizing the strategic importance of our cooperation on stable, reliable, and sustainable energy markets to reduce volatility and to enhance the security of energy supply. We recall the urgent need to address climate change and stress the importance of the energy transition;

(v) Exploring new business opportunities, including the development of clean energy;

(vi) Enhancing knowledge exchange and collaboration on renewable energy, clean/green energy, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), biofuel, bio-LNG (liquefied natural gas), low carbon hydrogen, low carbon ammonia, and sustainable fuels, as well as energy efficiency policies, regulatory frameworks, technology and innovations consistent with the national priorities of each country;

(vii) Strengthening training and capacity-building initiatives in areas such as nuclear safety, security and safeguards, reactor technology, nuclear and radioactive waste management, regulatory infrastructure, and civilian nuclear energy development that is guided by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards, guidance and international best practices, and advancements in and energy storage technologies to support informed decision-making and policy development for civilian nuclear energy;

(viii) Driving the strategic development of initiatives on hydrogen and ammonia technologies, oil and LNG supply chains and infrastructure, upstream LNG projects, methane abatement and emissions reduction to support both energy security and the transition to cleaner fuels;

(ix) Encouraging private and public sector investments and partnerships in energy infrastructure development, including subsea power cables, and cross-border transmission projects under related initiatives of ASEAN, China and GCC, to advance multilateral power trade for greater regional energy connectivity, resilience, and market integration, including through renewable energy generation and LNG terminals;

(x) Promoting cooperation on environmental sustainability, including climate action, disaster management, biodiversity conservation, monitoring the state of the marine environment, air and soil quality, industrial inspection, and pollution control by leveraging on new technological advancements, the exchange of knowledge, scientific expertise, technology, and training and strengthening multilateralism and climate solidarity;

(xi) Developing joint research and innovation initiatives on emerging technologies such as direct air capture, enhanced geothermal systems, and next-generation solar and wind technologies to support long-term energy sustainability and low-carbon solutions;

(xii) Sharing of knowledge and best practices on green skills development of workforce to support just transition to renewable energy.

Digital Transformation and Innovation

5. Pursue opportunities in digital innovation and technology by:

(i) Exploring a cross-regional framework to promote the digital economy, in areas such as digital trade, e-commerce, digital payment, fintech, artificial intelligence, start-ups and data security cooperation;

(ii) Exploring partnerships in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, quantum computing, and smart cities development and advanced technological infrastructure;

(iii) Supporting cooperation in the development of digital skills and digital literacy programmes to ensure inclusive participation in the digital age, and promoting platform work with inclusive social protection.

Food and Agriculture

6. Recognize the potential for cooperation in the food and agriculture sector and commit to:

(i) Promoting sustainable agriculture, including through reducing harmful agrochemicals, promoting digitalization, advancing nature-based solutions and fostering public-private partnerships;

(ii) Exploring cooperation in the field of halal food through the exchange of information and sharing of experiences on the basis of mutual respect for each other's national systems, laws and policies;

(iii) Supporting efforts to strengthen food security, nutrition and distribution, including through enhancing productivity and sustainability efforts, promoting the diversification of food sources, strengthening the quality and variety of food production, and supporting the generation and diffusion of new and sustainable technologies;

(iv) Promoting the trade of food and agricultural products and technologies cooperation.

People-to-People Exchange

7. Foster greater understanding and connectivity among our peoples by:

(i) Promoting high-quality tourism and cross-regional marketing campaigns, including culture and heritage tourism, ecotourism, and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions tourism, among other segments, and fostering an exchange of best practices in tourism digitalization and tourism destination management;

(ii) Promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and cultures to advance mutual understanding and friendship as well as respect for diversity and welcoming the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution of International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations;

(iii) Exploring opportunities to enhance mutual understanding and friendship while fostering cultural exchanges through art, music and literature programmes, especially among youth and ethnic groups;

(iv) Strengthening cooperation in education through the exchanges of students and educational personnel, scholarships programmes and joint research initiatives, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

8. Implement the Joint Statement through mutually agreed activities among ASEAN, China and GCC, including through existing mechanisms such as the ASEAN-GCC, China-ASEAN and China-GCC mechanisms.

9. Reaffirm our collective resolve to work hand-in-hand to unlock the full potential of our partnership, and to ensure that our cooperation translates into tangible benefits for our peoples and communities.

10. Welcome the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha on 3 October 2024;

11. Note ASEAN's initiatives on its priority areas, such as:

-- ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future;

-- ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP);

-- The ASEAN Power Grid;

-- Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline (TAGP);

-- The Action Plan on Sustainable Agriculture in ASEAN.

12. Note GCC's initiatives on its priority areas, such as:

-- The Global Logistics Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12-14 October 2024;

-- The First Global Food Security Summit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 25-26 November 2024;

-- United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 2024;

-- Sustainable Development Week in Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 2025;

-- International Conference in Support of Syria 2025;

-- The International Conference on Food Security in Yemen, 27-28 October 2025;

-- United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 2026;

-- The Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani International Award for Excellence in Combating Corruption;

-- The establishment of the Global Water Organization in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;

-- High-level international conference for peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, to be co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, in June 2025;

-- Saudi Arabia's Middle East Green Initiative.

